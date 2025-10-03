Various weapons have new recoil patterns. Please provide feedback if needed.

Bots will now lose spawn protection when they move for the first time or shoot.

Bots will now wait a random amount of time before moving when spawned.

Improved how scoping is handled on snipers.

Fixed Third-Person character crouching while player had crouch spam prevention.

Fixed an issue which caused players not being able to play resulting in a black screen.

Fixed bullets from CAL taking longer time to land compared to other weapons.

Fixed snipers staying scoped in while reloading.

Fixed not being able to buy Lootbox Bravo's multiple times in a row even if you had the correct amount of coins.

Fixed "No Coins" window not being accessible and the window not able to be closed.

Possible fix for weapon flicking upwards randomly.

Updated Unity Editor which fixes vulnerability CVE-2025-59489.

Fixed being able to click maps when choosing session settings.