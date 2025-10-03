 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243276 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • Added WKW Wilk - Camo to item drops.

  • Added "Sell on Marketplace" button back for sellable items.

  • Added Spawn Protection indicator for Bots.

CHANGES

  • Reduced prices for Coin Packs and Lootbox Alpha.

  • Adjusted item drop percentages.

  • Various weapons have new recoil patterns. Please provide feedback if needed.

  • Updated Easy Anti-Cheat module.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved security and overall performance slightly.

  • Improved buying items from the Shop.

  • Improved how scoping is handled on snipers.

  • Updated AUG - Green Star and SCAR-H - Raging Red weapon icons.

  • Improved recoil implementation.

  • Bots will now wait a random amount of time before moving when spawned.

  • Bots will now lose spawn protection when they move for the first time or shoot.

FIXES

  • Fixed Third-Person character crouching while player had crouch spam prevention.

  • Fixed an issue which caused players not being able to play resulting in a black screen.

  • Fixed bullets from CAL taking longer time to land compared to other weapons.

  • Fixed snipers staying scoped in while reloading.

  • Fixed not being able to buy Lootbox Bravo's multiple times in a row even if you had the correct amount of coins.

  • Fixed "No Coins" window not being accessible and the window not able to be closed.

  • Possible fix for weapon flicking upwards randomly.

  • Updated Unity Editor which fixes vulnerability CVE-2025-59489.

  • Fixed being able to click maps when choosing session settings.

  • Fixed not being able to close "Select Team" UI once it's open.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2257911
Windows 64-bit Depot 2257913
