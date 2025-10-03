 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243274 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later. Updated Unity version to fix this.

Changed files in this update

Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
