Changes:
A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later. Updated Unity version to fix this.
0.77.2.2 ~ Unity 2020.3.49f
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update