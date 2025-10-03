 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243261
Update notes via Steam Community
Ok first off, sorry for the lack of updates... I was a victim of The Great SSD Crash of 2025...

Luckily i had backups, but with that being said some things still had to be rebuilt

This update brings a ton of changes

- Nature Reserve has been completely rebuilt

-The island's ocean looks way better

-A NEW MAP CALLED THE RIVER

-Optimization changes throughout!

-I am currently able to obtain >60fps with ultra settings on my 3080 8g

No Acheivements yet so you ach hunters can relax... but that doesnt mean there aren't secrets hidden in the river

