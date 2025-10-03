Ok first off, sorry for the lack of updates... I was a victim of The Great SSD Crash of 2025...
Luckily i had backups, but with that being said some things still had to be rebuilt
This update brings a ton of changes
- Nature Reserve has been completely rebuilt
-The island's ocean looks way better
-A NEW MAP CALLED THE RIVER
-Optimization changes throughout!
-I am currently able to obtain >60fps with ultra settings on my 3080 8g
No Acheivements yet so you ach hunters can relax... but that doesnt mean there aren't secrets hidden in the river
HUGE UPDATE! v1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update