Hi everyone!

It's update time! 🥳🎉 We worked on a lot since the last update, but some of it will only follow in the next weeks (more on this later!) For now, here is what's new:

☕️ 75+ New Decoration Items

We hear you want more clutter! There's now a new Kitchen Decor pack, as well as new base items for the living room and the bathroom! We're not quite done yet, but I hope the new items make your designs more personal already!

🎃 Spooky Season

We brought pumpkins back to decorate in theme for the fall season. Most of them are more cozy than spooky though 😄

⚡️ Optimization & Hardware Ray Tracing

We hope to bring quite a boost in performance to all of you through a series of optimizations we did. Additionally, we're launching Hardware Ray Tracing for Small Spaces, recommended primarily for high-end graphics cards for even better lighting and reflections.

👀 What’s Next

A new way to play Small Spaces: Unpacking Mode! 📦

Initially I wanted it to be part of this update already and we've been working really hard to make it happen, but ultimately I feel like it's just not fully there yet. In the unpacking mode you can design spaces by unpacking boxes instead of clicking through the designer catalogue. I think it's gonna be super fun when it's finished and can't wait to ship it soon!

I also want to leave just a few words about the much requested Creative Mode. The truth is making games is a crazy amount of work, so over the summer I decided to get a developer on board to support me with features like the optimizations and the creative mode. We're now a bit delayed, but stronger than ever and plan to bring an amazing creative mode to you within the next two months! We hope the update already brings you a lot of joy and I can't wait to bring you the next ones!



As always, thank you for playing! Also, tell me if anything breaks 💛

— Niklas