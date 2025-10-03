 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243209
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch is a small update to add improvements to decoration mode and add some additional repeatable quests and items to the game.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Two new repeatable quests added to the Fort Coldwraith Notice Board

  • Five new furniture item added to the various merchants in Fort Coldwraith

  • Two new craftable reagent items added, 'Iron Bar' and 'Bolt of Cloth'

  • Bolt of cloth recipe added for sale from Paige Treeson in Fort Coldwraith

  • Iron bar recipe added for sale from Yogun Blackhammer in Fort Coldwraith

  • The distance enemies give chase for has been increased by 50% - This does not apply to dungeon bosses

  • You can now move furniture items up and down with the - and = keys and left and right d-pad buttons when in decoration mode - On existing save games you will need to bind these keys first

  • You can now rebind the furniture movement and placement keys via the controls window

