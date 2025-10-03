This patch is a small update to add improvements to decoration mode and add some additional repeatable quests and items to the game.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

Two new repeatable quests added to the Fort Coldwraith Notice Board

Five new furniture item added to the various merchants in Fort Coldwraith

Two new craftable reagent items added, 'Iron Bar' and 'Bolt of Cloth'

Bolt of cloth recipe added for sale from Paige Treeson in Fort Coldwraith

Iron bar recipe added for sale from Yogun Blackhammer in Fort Coldwraith

The distance enemies give chase for has been increased by 50% - This does not apply to dungeon bosses

You can now move furniture items up and down with the - and = keys and left and right d-pad buttons when in decoration mode - On existing save games you will need to bind these keys first