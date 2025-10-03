 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243176
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.13.26


Bug fixes :


  • Fixed camera movement being clunky from a mistake in 0.13.25
  • Fixed clear state sometimes not updating properly after a change in 0.13.25
  • Fixed some incorrect russian translations in the Objective Menu

Changed files in this update

