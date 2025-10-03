Version 0.13.26
Bug fixes :
- Fixed camera movement being clunky from a mistake in 0.13.25
- Fixed clear state sometimes not updating properly after a change in 0.13.25
- Fixed some incorrect russian translations in the Objective Menu
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update