3 October 2025 Build 20243130
Update notes via Steam Community

SUPREME HEROES Beta Patch 1.11

"BRAVE PASSERBY LENDS A HAND WITH A PATCH!"

What has been done in this patch:

  • Blunt Polypropylene Replica Sword in the first area of the game (Dam Area) has been swapped for the more powerful Seven Seas twin ice blades! Try swimming with the Seven Seas equipped.

  • Obstacles have been adjusted to better utilize Teleportation in the Dam Area!

  • Traversal and Magic skills can now be unlocked much sooner!

  • New Environmental weakness has been added for the Caleb Tutorial Boss Fight!

