This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Balance Changes:
Xenonaut Shields were previously a bit overpowered as they blocked all damage in the frontal 180-degree arc of the carrying soldier. They now only offer 100% protection in the frontal 90-degree arc, and the protection now linearly drops off from 100% down to a minimum of 20% as the angle approaches the edges of the frontal 180-degree arc.
Changes:
Various visual updates to the new ARES model to reintroduce the engine glow and heat haze etc.
Soviet Town terror sites now have Alenium Bombs like the Western Town maps do.
Updated the "wingover" icon in the air combat interface.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash that could occur at end of turn in the tactical combat on the Soviet Town biome.
Fixed a crash clicking the supporter regions / supporter icons on the Geoscape if you loaded an old save from 6.10.0.
Fixed a crash during the tutorial.
Fixed the Cleaners getting stuck while moving into position in the tutorial.
Fixed the ARES weapons being invisible.
Fixed the MARS tracks flickering during the fire animation, and if the vehicle moved more than one tile.
Fixed fire / smoke effects sometimes spawning in the very corner of the map, rather than their intended tile.
Another attempted fix for the camera sometimes incorrectly snapping to a moving unit after you've manually taken control of the camera (which should stop any attempted camera tracking).
Changed depots in experimental branch