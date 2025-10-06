 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20243061 Edited 6 October 2025 – 07:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Another patch is live.

Known issues:

  • Getting the last chapter achievement and upgrade achievements inside the game but not on steam

Changelog:

  • Patched unity security issue

  • Added new atmospheric particles to Chapter 5 story area

  • Added a player block so they don't go near the CD in Chapter 5 story area

  • Removed floor step sound in Chapter 5 story area

  • Adjusted NPC spawn curve. Now human count increasing linearly instead of exponentially with the progress percent.

  • First mutator in Chapter 2 will appear at 30% instead of 50%

  • Now there is another mutator in Chapter 2 at 70%

  • Fixed upgrading Adaptation to max level allows player to access non-knife weapons while Close Combat mutator is active

  • Fixed dropped weapons dropping through the grate in LightStreet2

  • Fixed repair tool not affecting Crossbow

  • Fixed repair tool not affecting Spark Gun

  • Crossbow now supports multiple ammo. After every shot players will need to prepare the weapon again

  • Localization changes for French and Simplified Chinese

  • Fixed binoculars does not cover the entire screen bug

  • Increased binocular sway amount

  • Fixed crossbow bolt getting stuck when shooting close to the walls

  • Fixed prop wall collisions in turret section

  • Now for the 2nd chapter, the game randomly picks mutators from a smaller pool

  • Added a second mutator to 2nd chapter that activates at 70%

  • Reduced chapter 3, second mutator threshold to 50%

  • Now, if one chance and close combat mutators are both active, player starts with a knife instead of a gun

  • Now, if one chance is active, NPCs and objects won't drop any weapons

  • Updated one chance descriptions

  • Fixed custom controls are not reflected on glyphs in game

  • Added a new line to every Dr.M hologram

  • Changes to the new dialogue indicator for better visibility

  • Added a radar to hologram device.

  • Added circle particles to new radars whenever a hologram is talked to

  • Edited ML6 glass and PodGlass so it doesn't distort new dialogue indicator text and background

  • Fixed Watcher can be shot when shooting Dr M in 1st chapter

-wolderado

