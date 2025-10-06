Hey everyone!

Another patch is live.

Known issues:

Getting the last chapter achievement and upgrade achievements inside the game but not on steam

Changelog:

Patched unity security issue

Added new atmospheric particles to Chapter 5 story area

Added a player block so they don't go near the CD in Chapter 5 story area

Removed floor step sound in Chapter 5 story area

Adjusted NPC spawn curve. Now human count increasing linearly instead of exponentially with the progress percent.

First mutator in Chapter 2 will appear at 30% instead of 50%

Now there is another mutator in Chapter 2 at 70%

Fixed upgrading Adaptation to max level allows player to access non-knife weapons while Close Combat mutator is active

Fixed dropped weapons dropping through the grate in LightStreet2

Fixed repair tool not affecting Crossbow

Fixed repair tool not affecting Spark Gun

Crossbow now supports multiple ammo. After every shot players will need to prepare the weapon again

Localization changes for French and Simplified Chinese

Fixed binoculars does not cover the entire screen bug

Increased binocular sway amount

Fixed crossbow bolt getting stuck when shooting close to the walls

Fixed prop wall collisions in turret section

Now for the 2nd chapter, the game randomly picks mutators from a smaller pool

Added a second mutator to 2nd chapter that activates at 70%

Reduced chapter 3, second mutator threshold to 50%

Now, if one chance and close combat mutators are both active, player starts with a knife instead of a gun

Now, if one chance is active, NPCs and objects won't drop any weapons

Updated one chance descriptions

Fixed custom controls are not reflected on glyphs in game

Added a new line to every Dr.M hologram

Changes to the new dialogue indicator for better visibility

Added a radar to hologram device.

Added circle particles to new radars whenever a hologram is talked to

Edited ML6 glass and PodGlass so it doesn't distort new dialogue indicator text and background