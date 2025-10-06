Hey everyone!
Another patch is live.
Known issues:
Getting the last chapter achievement and upgrade achievements inside the game but not on steam
Changelog:
Patched unity security issue
Added new atmospheric particles to Chapter 5 story area
Added a player block so they don't go near the CD in Chapter 5 story area
Removed floor step sound in Chapter 5 story area
Adjusted NPC spawn curve. Now human count increasing linearly instead of exponentially with the progress percent.
First mutator in Chapter 2 will appear at 30% instead of 50%
Now there is another mutator in Chapter 2 at 70%
Fixed upgrading Adaptation to max level allows player to access non-knife weapons while Close Combat mutator is active
Fixed dropped weapons dropping through the grate in LightStreet2
Fixed repair tool not affecting Crossbow
Fixed repair tool not affecting Spark Gun
Crossbow now supports multiple ammo. After every shot players will need to prepare the weapon again
Localization changes for French and Simplified Chinese
Fixed binoculars does not cover the entire screen bug
Increased binocular sway amount
Fixed crossbow bolt getting stuck when shooting close to the walls
Fixed prop wall collisions in turret section
Now for the 2nd chapter, the game randomly picks mutators from a smaller pool
Added a second mutator to 2nd chapter that activates at 70%
Reduced chapter 3, second mutator threshold to 50%
Now, if one chance and close combat mutators are both active, player starts with a knife instead of a gun
Now, if one chance is active, NPCs and objects won't drop any weapons
Updated one chance descriptions
Fixed custom controls are not reflected on glyphs in game
Added a new line to every Dr.M hologram
Changes to the new dialogue indicator for better visibility
Added a radar to hologram device.
Added circle particles to new radars whenever a hologram is talked to
Edited ML6 glass and PodGlass so it doesn't distort new dialogue indicator text and background
Fixed Watcher can be shot when shooting Dr M in 1st chapter
-wolderado
