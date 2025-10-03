 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243035 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:33:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We just rolled out a new patch that fixes a security vulnerability affecting multiple versions of Unity: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

If you hit any issues, please hit Esc in game and report them there - helps us fix them faster.

Wizard responsibly, where practical.

