3 October 2025 Build 20242991 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Earlier today, Unity (the game engine Unturned runs on) issued a high-severity security advisory, requesting developers to apply a new security patch. This update applies that patch.

For more information, please refer to Unity's announcement:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

