10 October 2025 Build 20242944 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Adjusted Recipe Morph so certain effects of materials used in the arrange slot are transferred.
• Fixed an issue where event progress may not be saved correctly when an auto-save occurs after an event ends.
• Fixed an issue where the game could become unresponsive when returning to the title screen after saving Cleared Game Data.
• Added a fix regarding Unity vulnerability announced by Unity Technologies on October 3, 2025.

