• Adjusted Recipe Morph so certain effects of materials used in the arrange slot are transferred.
• Fixed an issue where event progress may not be saved correctly when an auto-save occurs after an event ends.
• Fixed an issue where the game could become unresponsive when returning to the title screen after saving Cleared Game Data.
• Added a fix regarding Unity vulnerability announced by Unity Technologies on October 3, 2025.
Update Details Ver.1.1.1（Steam®）
Update notes via Steam Community
