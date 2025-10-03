Hello everyone,



The bell still tolls for the dead of the Maryland campaign. Blue and gray laid to rest in countless shallow graves across the battle-scared countryside. This night, however, some ancient evil stirs in the wind, rustling the autumn-clad leaves and disturbing the freshly dug dirt. They are here!



We’re excited to announce the beginning of “The Risen Dead” event today, starting at 9 PM GMT+1 or 4 PM EST! Band together, Johnny Reb and Billy Yank, or die alone to the hordes of the living dead! Supporting 150 players battling up to 800 zombies at once, “The Risen Dead” Halloween event of War of Rights continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in an FPS game while still maintaining a focus on teamwork at a massive scale.



Use the all-new buildable fortifications, player abilities and upgradeable weapons to defend against the endless hordes, but keep an eye out for the spread of the risen dead!



Fortifications & Fieldworks

Here's the place we'll make our stand! Brace yourselves – the dead do not rest, and neither shall you. In this year's event, the living may now prepare the battlefield with new means of defense against the relentless tide.

Between each stage, players will have 2 minutes to spend their bounty cash (earned by returning the risen dead back to their, hopefully, eternal slumber once more) to upgrade weapons, refresh health and ammunition, and also to place fortifications exclusive to the Risen Dead event. All of this and more is accessible via a "shop," representing a cache of supplies delivered by unseen help to each point of contention.

Gabions – Woven wicker baskets, filled with earth and stone, now stand ready to blunt the charge of the shambling masses. A humble barrier, but one that may mean the difference between life and an early grave.

Cheval de Frise – Rows of sharpened stakes, driven into stout frames, now line your defenses. Any of the undead foolish enough to stumble against them will find their advance met with splinters.

Palisade Wall – Hewn logs, set firm into the ground, rise high against the press of the horde. Tall and unyielding, a wall to hold the line when all else falters.

Stand fast, build well, and remember: it is not just the shot nor the bayonet alone that keeps death at bay.



The Spread of the Horde

Following last year’s defense of Harpers Ferry, survivors will return once more to face the first waves. The familiar streets and bridges will again be stained with blood, but the dead have grown bolder.

The undead have been sighted spreading through Antietam, across the rolling fields of South Mountain, and into the dense forests surrounding the Drill Camp. As the event continues, additional battlefields will open, offering new ground to defend and new horrors to face.





New Horrors Awakened

The clash of musket and cannon against the restless dead has shaken the very earth. From the smoldering soil, a terror unlike any yet faced now rises: a colossal beast of shadow and flame, whispered by the trembling few who survive its presence as The Inferno Titan.

For those hardened companies who endure the slaughter to Wave 15, this new trial awaits. The Titan’s form towers above all others, its molten fury searing the night. To bring it down will demand unity of fire, precision volleys, and unmatched artillery coordination. Only the most disciplined of regiments will prevail. Triumph here is not just survival—it is the key to unlocking this year’s special achievement, earned only by slaying the Titan across every battlefield.

With the awakening of the Inferno Titans, the undead grow more clever and more dangerous. The brutes now wield a terrifying strength, wrenching boulders from the earth itself and hurling them toward the living. These stones crush flesh and timber alike—no line, no wall, no soldier is safe from their barrage of stone.

Upgrades, Equipment and Abilities

New Upgrades and Weapons

Torch Bearer Upgrades – The Torch Bearer now has a dedicated set of upgrades, which can be purchased to improve the deployment speed of players in the spawn queue.



Scoped Whitworth – A new addition to the weapon pool, the scoped Whitworth comes with a unique upgrade to increase bullet velocity, making long-range shots even deadlier.



Improved Artillery – Artillery effectiveness has been greatly enhanced for the Risen Dead event. Explosive shells now deal damage over a much wider area against the undead. With direct hits stunning Brutes and Titans alike. The Spongerammer can also be upgraded to load and interact with artillery pieces more quickly, keeping the guns firing at full pace.

Abilities

Officers of both the Confederacy and Union now have new tools available in the shop:

Artillery Strike – Designate a target area for off-map artillery to bombard, clearing the dead and disrupting their advance.



Morale Boost – Rally your men on the field, granting double damage for a short duration as courage spreads through the ranks.

After purchasing their new abilities, officers can bring up the ability menu mid-game by pressing H and deploy them.

Increased Player Count

This year, the battlefield swells with even more defenders. The player count for the event has been raised from 100 to 150, giving your regiments greater strength but with every new soldier comes an even greater threat. The undead have multiplied accordingly, with up to 800 zombies on screen at once, pressing from every direction.



Prepare for larger engagements, relentless waves, and the ultimate test of teamwork. Stand firm and make your mark with us in one of the largest cooperative shooter events ever staged.



Regular Content Additions

We know the reanimation of dead tissue isn’t everyone’s cup of (sweet) tea, so we also have some content additions for regular War of Rights which is not part of the time-limited Risen Dead event.

Years ago, when we introduced the Pry Ford and Grist Mill skirmish areas, we included in these fictional scenarios an unusual hybrid unit of infantry and cavalry for the Confederates, designated Holcombe’s Legion. The only problem with this is that the cavalry and infantry portions of the historical Holcombe’s Legion were never mixed as depicted in-game, and the mounted portion (dismounted in-game) had been on detached service for some months before the Maryland Campaign. Today, we have replaced this incorrect Legion on the Pry Ford and Grist Mill areas of the Antietam skirmish rotation with a new, historical Legion.

Introducing Jeff. Davis Legion

We are proud to introduce the Jeff. Davis Legion, a Mississippi battalion brigaded with Wade Hampton's cavalry during the Maryland Campaign that consisted of three companies of Mississippians, two companies of Alabamians, and one company of Georgians. Players will find in this new Mississippi unit a new battle flag, an assortment of new jackets (including a very fancy early war shell and matching trousers), and new Mississippi and Alabama buttons and buckles representing the historical composition of this unit. The Jeff. Davis Legion appears dismounted in the Pry Ford and Grist Mill skirmish areas on Antietam, equipped with Sharps carbines, sabres, and an assortment of pistols.

Our historians can also finally let out a sigh of relief that Holcombe’s Legion is now, at long last, brought up to historical standards. These South Carolinians, now appropriately portrayed as a regiment of infantry sporting Enfield Rifles, are now featured on Crecy's Cornfield in the Drill Camp rotation.

Appearing alongside Holcombe Legion at Crecy's Cornfield is a unit that for many years has only been accessible in War of Rights in the Confederate drill camp. We are very happy to say that the Third Alabama Infantry is now finally ready to redeploy in combat. This regiment now also features a new National flag and some other updated materials, including the aforementioned Alabama buttons and buckles.

Update Risen Dead 2025 Patch Notes

Added Jeff Davis Legion dismounted cavalry to replace the unhistoric cavalry section of Holcombe’s Legion at Pry Ford and Pry Grist Mill skirmish areas, Antietam.

Added a better-looking and more performant gunshot particle effect.

Fixed the cameras of the victory scenes.

Overhauled the Otto Farm building and prefab.

Bolivar Heights detail work, Harpers Ferry.

Added a number of confederate cavalry uniform items such as Mississippi cavalry shell jackets, frock coats, trousers, buttons, buckles, slouch hats, and insignias to the game.

Minor adjustments of the frock coat model.

Added new federal eagle button textures and increased the resolution of the eagle buckle.

Replaced and removed unused button textures.

Added Alabama button textures.

Added Alabama buckle, updated CS buckle texture, and officer belt normal maps.

Added new table and tablecloth models and added them to the houses of the game.

Updated 3rd Alabama uniforms.

Added a door stopper model to the houses of the game.

Added new skirmish line officer order visuals.

Adjusted the colouration of infantry officer sashes to be a more historically accurate shade of crimson.

Updated the visuals of nighttime in the game and made it brighter.

Replaced Federal (light blue) trousers with Cadet Gray for Holcombe’s Legion

Fixed the canister balls using the old non-existing bullet trail effects.

Added red plaid shirt to all US regiments.

Added a national battle flag for 3rd Alabama.

Added a battle flag for Jeff. Davis Legion.

That's all for now - we look forward to be fighting with you all in an effort to maintain the spreading of the hordes of the risen dead!

- The Campfire Games Team