* Fixed a bug where a driver with sponsorship offered zero salary instead of a sponsorship fee.
* Adjusted sponsor finance parameter when the mod contains not enough sponsors for each team rank. Previously, if the mod had too few sponsors with a finance rating of 3 or lower, "outsider" rank teams were unable to sign any sponsors and would go bankrupt.
HOTFIX #10
