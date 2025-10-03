 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20242910
* Fixed a bug where a driver with sponsorship offered zero salary instead of a sponsorship fee.
* Adjusted sponsor finance parameter when the mod contains not enough sponsors for each team rank. Previously, if the mod had too few sponsors with a finance rating of 3 or lower, "outsider" rank teams were unable to sign any sponsors and would go bankrupt.

