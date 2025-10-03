 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20242899 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small patch with a couple of housekeeping items:

  • Disabled the "Click Block" functionality, that prevented players from skipping a screen before the audio prompt was finished playing. Some players did not like this even though they could have just turned off the voiceovers.
  • Image cleanup on a couple of scenes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3673751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link