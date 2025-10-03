- Disabled the "Click Block" functionality, that prevented players from skipping a screen before the audio prompt was finished playing. Some players did not like this even though they could have just turned off the voiceovers.
- Image cleanup on a couple of scenes
Update 1.0.1003
Just a small patch with a couple of housekeeping items:
