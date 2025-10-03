Build 0.4.90a addresses a critical security issue reported by Unity (Terra Invicta's game engine) earlier today.
Details: https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489
All rollback builds have this issue, so we've taken them permanently offline. We are in the process of updating builds from other game platforms as well.
An update for Steam Beta branches will be up shortly.
Unity Engine Critical Security Update for Terra Invicta
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Windows x64 Depot 1176471
