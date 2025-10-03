 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20242849
Update notes via Steam Community
Build 0.4.90a addresses a critical security issue reported by Unity (Terra Invicta's game engine) earlier today.

Details: https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489

All rollback builds have this issue, so we've taken them permanently offline. We are in the process of updating builds from other game platforms as well.

An update for Steam Beta branches will be up shortly.

Windows 64-bit Windows x64 Depot 1176471
