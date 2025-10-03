Are you sure you want to view these images?

Thanks for waiting, everyone! Version 1.5 is officially live! 🎉

This update brings two brand-new characters along with some new features and systems. We hope it brings you an even better gameplay experience.





🎉 First Discord Poll Results

Karlyn (#2) won first place by a wide margin—thank you all for your support!





👩‍🍳 New Characters

Rose – A voluptuous housewife who wants children

She often watches kids play at the park with a longing gaze. Is there something we can offer to fill the void in her heart?





Sophie – A mysterious girl at the park

She wanders the park looking worried. Is she searching for someone?





👗 New Outfits

More new outfits and outfit cards





♥️ New Animations

4 new secret memories added

3 new caress-stage animations & 5 new insertion-stage animations added





🤰 Pregnancy Belly System Implemented

After reaching a certain point in the story, players can unlock pregnancy belly options for three main female characters in the closet. You can also enable pregnancy bellies for all characters in Secret Memories.

※ Since the system wasn’t part of the early design for clothing and animation, some outfits or animations may experience noticeable clipping when used with pregnancy bellies or fuller body types.





💧 Stringy Fluid Physics Implemented

Stringy fluid effects have been added to sexual animations.





👯‍♀️ Third-Person System Implemented

In future story content, some scenes will feature toggleable third-person observers.





📝 What We're Working On





New Locations

Van & Pool





Updated Voice System

We’ve received a lot of player feedback requesting richer voice content. Our team is currently updating the voice system, but since the system is quite complex, it’ll take some time to implement.





Nighttime Exhibitionism System

Due to its scale and integration with other systems, development is still ongoing.





Collection Box System

We've received many requests to make the stealing gameplay more engaging, such as collecting underwear or other personal items. We're working on a new gameplay flow and system to expand the stealing experience.





🗳️ New Character Voting

Vote for your ideal lady!! Let us know what kind of character you’re most excited about.

In addition to our scheduled characters, we’ll also regularly host character polls and prioritize those that receive the most support.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe7H0YWqX4F2eDZMFkCecozPEFEtB_xJe-EeTUVLUtZHjXcBA/viewform