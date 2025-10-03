- Added a new silly level, bringing the total to 25
- Fixed being able to prematurely end Cat Stacks round to circumvent topple penalties
- Improved consistency of rapid-fire chickens in Chicken Flinger
- Improved readability of leaderboard names
Minor update - 1.5.1
A quick smattering of fixes, and a little bonus!
