 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20242723 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:33:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick smattering of fixes, and a little bonus!

  • Added a new silly level, bringing the total to 25
  • Fixed being able to prematurely end Cat Stacks round to circumvent topple penalties
  • Improved consistency of rapid-fire chickens in Chicken Flinger
  • Improved readability of leaderboard names

Changed files in this update

Depot 2682461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link