3 October 2025 Build 20242576 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.92

  • Fixed a Unity security issue with this update (details here: https://unity.com/de/security/sept-2025-01). I am also currently working on an update for Will Glow the Wisp.

  • Improved card readability. Cards now have a marker that directly connects keywords with their explanations. I would love to hear player feedback on this change.

  • Fixed a bug where uncommon cards could be removed in the deck editor.

  • Adjustments to the level generator to make runs play a bit smoother.

