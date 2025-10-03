Version 0.8.92

Fixed a Unity security issue with this update (details here: https://unity.com/de/security/sept-2025-01). I am also currently working on an update for Will Glow the Wisp.

Improved card readability. Cards now have a marker that directly connects keywords with their explanations. I would love to hear player feedback on this change.

Fixed a bug where uncommon cards could be removed in the deck editor.