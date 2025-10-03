- Fixed saving and loading of game state on the server (Cloud Save)
- Fixed pier display in the camera on the main menu
- Added fish: grass carp and sturgeon to the Masurian District map
- Added carp groundbait to the fishing shop
Game Update 2.0.0.03.10.25EA
