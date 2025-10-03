 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20242468 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all.

At long last, the 0.10.0 update is finally here. The 0.10.0 update overhauls and upgrades many essential game systems, and the game is now in a place where we are excited to invite players in and show it off.

As such, the playtest is now completely public! Invite your friends, join our Discord, and enjoy! :)

You can read the changelog in full here: https://blog.momentum-mod.org/posts/changelog/0.10.0/

Thank you all so very much for your support and patience as we worked towards this incredible milestone.

Cheers,

The Momentum Mod Team

Changed files in this update

Momentum Mod Playtest Depot Depot 1802711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link