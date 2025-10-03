Hey all.

At long last, the 0.10.0 update is finally here. The 0.10.0 update overhauls and upgrades many essential game systems, and the game is now in a place where we are excited to invite players in and show it off.

As such, the playtest is now completely public! Invite your friends, join our Discord, and enjoy! :)

You can read the changelog in full here: https://blog.momentum-mod.org/posts/changelog/0.10.0/

Thank you all so very much for your support and patience as we worked towards this incredible milestone.

Cheers,

The Momentum Mod Team