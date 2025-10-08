Greetings Adventurers!

We are excited to announce that the Child Of Chaos adventure, the playable character Monk, and the Tinkerers Of Fate DLCs are now live on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5! With this update, Crossplay has been restored across platforms.

Thank you for your patience while we aligned the builds. We have also extended the Lore Store period for the Monk and the Courier trait for zero lore points for two weeks. Don’t forget to stop by the Lore Store and unlock these two new Lore Store additions.

It is important to note that players on PlayStation platforms are required to own the paid DLC content in offline sessions. This is slightly different than Steam and Xbox where players are not required to own the paid DLC in offline sessions that had been previously accessed during a multiplayer session.

Alongside the DLC content and Crossplay being restored, we have a host of bug fixes, quality of life changes, and a new Secrets Mode setting added - Confetti Blood Mode!

Read on below for the full list of changes.

Noteworthy

Fixed the Unity vulnerability issue.

Fixed the issue in Chapter 1 where certain seeds could spawn inaccessible quest props (ie Tavern, Queensguard Ship) and prevent players from completing objectives.

Updated the Grill Dog achievement wording to more accurately reflect the unlock requirement of needing to activate the Grill Dog skill 77 times.

Fixed the issue in Chapter 3 where certain seeds were not allowing the Minecarts to reach their destination.



Online

Fixed an online desync that could occur in the overworld Merc Guild if a player had given a Merc Deed to another player in the party.

Fixed an issue where players customizing their character in Party Creation could interfere with another party member's customization if they were confirming edits at the same time.



Gameplay

Fixed Jelly Skelly not always transitioning into its second phase in combat.

Fixed Jelly Skelly not always spawning on the combat grid correctly.

Fixed in issue in Chapter 6, The Child Of Chaos, where a player could sell a quest item.

Fixed in issue in Chapter 6, The Child Of Chaos, where players would lose certain rest phase abilities while loading into certain dungeons.

Updated the Shaman Healer overworld encounter. The worst roll result is now Death rather than Party Death.

Fixed a softlock that could occur if a character equipped with the Field Medic trait attempted to use certain herbs while being afflicted with Confuse.

Corrected the sell value on the Toy Gun from being overinflated.

UX/UI

Switched the “Your party may not be ready for this” dungeon encounter back to red.

Fixed various strings with incorrect or missing localization in English and other languages.

Improved the padding and visuals on the Main Menu news carousel.

Settings

Bring your festive spirit to Fahrul by enabling confetti blood mode in the Secrets Mode menu in settings.

Thanks again to our amazing community and everyone who steps into Fahrul. We’ve loved hearing all about your adventures with the Child Of Chaos adventure, the new characters in The Tinkerers Of Fate, and we cannot wait to share more news about our upcoming DLC, Fallen Oaths, as well as the free content that will be launching alongside it.

⚔️IronOak Games

