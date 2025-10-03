🦇 DUNGEON UPDATE

・Now open for exploration!

・New Weapon (item) added (⚔️)

・5 mysterious riddles to solve 🤔🗝️

・New dungeon music 🎵



🎮 GAME MODES

・When loading your game, you can now see if you chose Adventure 🌍 or Survival 💀



🔊 AUDIO & SOUND

・New background sounds (💧 water, 🌬️ ambient) depending on the environment

・Extra voice overs 🎙️

・Sound balancing improvements where needed



🎵 MAIN MENU

・New Main Menu theme song 🎼

・The original song still plays right after the first song 🎶



