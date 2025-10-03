🦇 DUNGEON UPDATE
・Now open for exploration!
・New Weapon (item) added (⚔️)
・5 mysterious riddles to solve 🤔🗝️
・New dungeon music 🎵
🎮 GAME MODES
・When loading your game, you can now see if you chose Adventure 🌍 or Survival 💀
🔊 AUDIO & SOUND
・New background sounds (💧 water, 🌬️ ambient) depending on the environment
・Extra voice overs 🎙️
・Sound balancing improvements where needed
🎵 MAIN MENU
・New Main Menu theme song 🎼
・The original song still plays right after the first song 🎶
＾▽＾）／
BUILD 8.5: 🦇Dungeon & 🎶Melodies
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3764891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update