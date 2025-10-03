 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20242415 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:39:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🦇 DUNGEON UPDATE
・Now open for exploration!
・New Weapon (item) added (⚔️)
・5 mysterious riddles to solve 🤔🗝️
・New dungeon music 🎵

🎮 GAME MODES
・When loading your game, you can now see if you chose Adventure 🌍 or Survival 💀

🔊 AUDIO & SOUND
・New background sounds (💧 water, 🌬️ ambient) depending on the environment
・Extra voice overs 🎙️
・Sound balancing improvements where needed

🎵 MAIN MENU
・New Main Menu theme song 🎼
・The original song still plays right after the first song 🎶

＾▽＾）／

