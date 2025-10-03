Performance Fixes



1. (UPDATE) ALL: In the graphics settings the Volumetric Quality setting now better scales performance. Also, you may toggle off a certain reflection type that was recently added (SSR). For best performance, make sure volumetric quality is set to Low, SSR is off, Reflections (planar) are off, and grass density (for arena with it) is set to 0. To monitor FPS in-game, you may use the #fps command to toggle the performance info on/off. Hopefully this resolves some issues some users may have had.

2. (UPDATE) VOICE: Default voice command sends voice to team - you must now hold down Left Shift (along with V while in PTT mode) while speaking to route voice to the entire arena.