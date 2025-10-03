 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20242314
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Survivors :)

Im happy and excited to announce the new Playtest Version!

-> Increased the Dungeon Size and Enemy Amount to get the Survivorslike Horde Feeling right
-> You can now see all your Stats at once in the Character Selection
-> Dungeon Rooms were buggy and unplayable sometimes and this bug is fixed now
-> A lot of improvements on the UI
-> You can see the Rewards now as a written text under the door and your current selected reward for the next room is shown on the UI

I tried my best to make this Playtest more enjoyable!

Changed files in this update

