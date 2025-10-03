Hello Survivors :)



Im happy and excited to announce the new Playtest Version!



-> Increased the Dungeon Size and Enemy Amount to get the Survivorslike Horde Feeling right

-> You can now see all your Stats at once in the Character Selection

-> Dungeon Rooms were buggy and unplayable sometimes and this bug is fixed now

-> A lot of improvements on the UI

-> You can see the Rewards now as a written text under the door and your current selected reward for the next room is shown on the UI



I tried my best to make this Playtest more enjoyable!