Added numerical Fatigue and Hunger values next to their indicators, and improved the display for clarity.



Introduced a new combat effect, Bloodrush:x. Bloodrush causes Hunger as long as the vampire is not Frenzied. Any excess Hunger after Frenzy converts to HP loss.



Added a new action effect, Unsummon, which instantly kills a target if it is a summon.



Added a Codex entry for Bloodrush & Unsummon



Expanded certain branches of the story.



You can now reach the second vampire age/rank of the Duskwalker and unlock new powers, perks and actions.



Added new Vampire perks and actions.



Added new Duskwalker perks and actions.



Added new companion-exclusive perks.



Added new elemental summons and enemies.



Added multiple new Lair contracts and enemy types.



New Elemental Lairs. Defeated Elementals can drop Enchanting raw materials.



New Spider Lairs. Defeated Spiders can drop spider silk and venom.



New Dire Wolf and Dire Bear lairs.



Werewolves can now transform into their Hybrid form after level 10.



Added fast travel options via harbor routes, allowing travel between Valetport, Denham, and Doven.



Added 'Ending screens' after each possible main story conclusion to signal the story is complete, while still allowing for continued play.



Added some more Tutorials for the Contracts system and a few other things.



Added 6 new achievements in total.



Added codex entry for Sandbox mode, and after starting the Sandbox mode.



Added bookmark buttons for the main Codex categories.



Fixed an issue where loading a saved game right before receiving a reward could trigger the reward again, allowing it to be collected twice.



Fixed an issue in the Bond option that allowed merchant NPCs to be recruited into the player’s party.



Fixed a minor layout issue on the combat lost screen for wide and ultrawide resolutions.



Fixed an exception in the action editor when previewing weapons without spellbook entries.



Monstrous enemies now properly respect their allowed perk ranks.



Fixed an issue with summoning enemies that had been cloned for the current encounter.



Fixed numerous issues in conversations and improved the flow of various quests.



QuestDB’s MarkTile field now supports marking multiple POIs at once, separated by semicolons (e.g., (4,3);(5,10)).



TeleportTo Lua now also reveals surrounding tiles and centers the camera on the player.



SetConversant Lua updated to use a newer, more reliable method of setting an actor’s name.



Reward strings now support ChangePortrait:artwork, which changes an actor’s default portrait.



Added new Lua extensions ShowConclusion("QuestID#ObjectiveID"), AllowParty("party members"), SpecialEncounter("party members", "band", "battleground")



Skirmish and Diplomatic Exchange actions now have a range of 3.



Consumables can now be right-clicked in the inventory to use them directly, if they are not equipped or on cooldown, while on the overworld map.



Consumables now clearly state in their description whether they are usable only in combat or on the overworld.



Lair types now depend on both the target region’s minimum level and the player’s level.



Summoning rules updated: each actor can now control only one summon of a given ID at a time.



Slightly thickened tile borders for better visibility.



Added a button to highlight impassable tiles on the current map (Mountains, Barriers, and Oceans). Clicking any action removes the impassable highlight and restores normal action highlighting.



Added a setting to disable the night layer if desired.



Added a persistent option to keep Actions hidden in the inventory until the player needs to manage them.



Added a new filter in the inventory (Chicken leg icon) to show all consumable actions.



Clicking either the Book filter or the Chicken leg filter will automatically toggle Manage Actions on.



Hovering over different hyperlinks in text now updates them instantly, without needing to click.



Combat log improvements for clarity. Added magnitude and duration values to effects displayed in the combat log. Hovering over effects with duration now shows more detailed information.



Contracts UI improvements. You can now view specific contract types when they are available.



Added a tally showing the number of available contracts for each type.



Updated to Unity Engine 2022.3.62f2.



Hi folks,The candidate build for our 1.0 release is now live in the Beta Branch. The game is set to leave early access on Monday. All main storylines can now be fully played through to a good or not so happy ending, with the option to keep playing and explore the rest of the world. There are around 16 possible endings, leaving the world in different states, with companions who may or may not survive. The longest story branches conclude in Denham, which marks about half of the available world to discover. And of course you can keep playing. There additional contract types and lairs for more fights and loot.October will be a busy gaming month with many hot releases, but we have reached a tipping point. Feedback and bug reports have slowed, and staying in early access risks giving the game a shine it may not have earned while also holding back its growth. I want to make the game the best it can be, and the only way to do that is by hearing both the good and the bad. Hopefully in forum posts rather than reviews ;)But the game could benefit from reaching a larger audience, and there is still a long road ahead with plenty of space for new content and improvements in the months to come. If you enjoy the game and want to support it, please help spread the word.After the release, once the dust has settled, we'll be talking more about the post-release roadmap.Thank you for playing, testing, and supporting the game throughout early access. Reaching 1.0 would not have been possible without you, and I am grateful beyond words.