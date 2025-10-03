Hello fellow adventurers!

We always wanted to make a fully working ecosystem, that’s why this update is very important to us. We are introducing wildlife AI to two "new" animals, Sursa and Brown Striped Fluffgig. They inhabit Canyon and Alltree islands.

Sursas are bear-like animals with hard beaks. If you come close to them, they will try to scare you off with roaring. But if you disturb them more, they will protect themselves.

Fluffgigs are the opposite of that, they are literally fur balls :D They developed interesting defense mechanisms. We don’t want to spoil all of them, so I’ll tell just one – if they spot Sursas nearby, they will keep close to them and use them as a kind of bodyguard and shield, giving them time to "run" away.

These animals are also tied to our future updates linked with new production buildings and settler jobs :) We’ve also made user experience upgrades to the RPG menus and technology tab!

Changelog for Update #29 (ver. 0.8.67)

🌟HIGHLIGHTS🌟

🔷Added new roaming mob Brown Striped Fluffgig

🔷Added new roaming mob Sursa

🔷Added shortcuts in RPG menu for every tab

🔷Technology tree visuals and functionality upgraded

🔷New Technology Item Fluffgig Treats

🔷New Pickup Peat

🔷Added enviro storytelling - Milo Shrine

🔷Environment visuals upgrades on starter island

🔷Hunter Felfs can now taint the bee nests (you can heal them with Taint Cleaning Extract)

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS & FIXES 🛠️

🔷Coop Fix for client not dealing damage with ranged weapons

🔷Coop Fix for client not able to heal animals

🔷New visuals for Sursa Caves (previously abandoned, now healthy Sursas can live in them)

🔷Fix for quest with Eskoim Turrets when you didn't see "use" prompt

🔷Added pickup Crystallised Mana in small dungeon on swamp island

🔷Fixes to auto flashlight systems

🔷Coop Fix to "It's Me A Mana Plumber" quest - client saw prompts even if the mission was completed

🔷Fixes to the bees quests - now you get watering can blueprint properly

🔷Added icon for Hammer Parts pickup

🔷Fixes to the quest with repairing your airship, objectives now are displayed properly

🔷Environment polishing on first three islands

🔷Sound effects for the enemies polished

We hope that you will like the new animals as much as we do! Also, we want to invite those who haven’t joined our Discord to do so! Talk to us, don’t be shy, a lot of the changes we are making come from your feedback!

We are also trying to locate and fix the issue with the game crashing on loading and startup, we’ll keep you posted about that!

Rock and Stone!

Damian



