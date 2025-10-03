A much needed content patch, adding lots of new gear and some much harder maps.
New Maps
Maps were prepared by the @Map Creator team!
Dark Forest (95-100) @SnoopDodge
Night Garden (125-130) @Caelyn
Forge (125-130) @Caelyn
Goblin Warcamp (115-120) @Ulrich
New Gear
6 Accessories (Forge)
6 Armors (Goblin Warcamp)
3 Legwear (Dark Forest)
1 Armor set (Night Garden)
8 Weapons (Night Garden)
4 Artifact sets
5 Craftable hats
Some Cards
Accessory Refining
Balance Changes
Monsters
Health increased: 150% > 200%
Density reduced: 50% > 35%
MATK increased for higher level monsters
Cast chances increased for higher level monsters
Some monster movement speeds were increased
Items
Autocast was too good on every class, especially with Stormcall + Drooping
Kunai slots: 3 > 4
Stormcall Kunai: proc chance 3% > 1%, slots 3 > 2
Flame Tongue: proc chance 3% > 2%, slots 3 > 2
Drooping proc chance 5% > 3%
Knights Glory: removed agi bonus (was doing a bit too much)
Master Weapons: gets full bonuses without refines
Cactus King Card: Grants Counter Lv1 (Shield) > Grants Endure effect (Shoes).
Summoner
The goal was to buff up other summons as Angel was superior in every way
Summon Damage: 150% > 125%
Summon Damage Taken: 40% > 50%
Angel stats tweaked: 30vit/45int > 30vit/int/dex
Wolf stats tweaked: 45str + 30agi/luk > 45str + 25vit/agi/luk
Wolf bash replaced with bloodlust (25% leech chance / 10% leech amount)
Cat stats tweaked: 25str/agi/int > 30str/agi/vit/int
Cactus stats tweaked: 30str/45vit > 45str/vit
Cactus block buff fixed (30% block)
Shinobi
Shinobi was a bit too good at everything (damage, survival)
Max 3 clones
Clones damage: 20% > 25%
Clones no longer cause flinch
Release buffs: 3% > 2%
Wizard
The goal was to make Wizard smoother to play and let them use their elements for elemental advantage instead of stuck on Soak/Stone buffs. Also make CL less oppressive
Removed Soak/Stone
Wizard skill cast times: 12s > 10s
Chain Lightning cast time: 7s > 5s
Thunderstorm cast time: 7s > 5s
Freezing Field: 50% > 60%
Tempest: 50% > 60%
Meteor: 200% > 300%
Reduced Chain Lightning chain range: 15 > 10
