A much needed content patch, adding lots of new gear and some much harder maps.

Worked really hard on this, hope you like it!



New Maps

Maps were prepared by the @Map Creator team!

Dark Forest (95-100) @SnoopDodge

Night Garden (125-130) @Caelyn

Forge (125-130) @Caelyn

Goblin Warcamp (115-120) @Ulrich



New Gear

6 Accessories (Forge)

6 Armors (Goblin Warcamp)

3 Legwear (Dark Forest)

1 Armor set (Night Garden)

8 Weapons (Night Garden)

4 Artifact sets

5 Craftable hats

Some Cards

Accessory Refining



Balance Changes

Monsters

Health increased: 150% > 200%

Density reduced: 50% > 35%

MATK increased for higher level monsters

Cast chances increased for higher level monsters

Some monster movement speeds were increased



Items

Autocast was too good on every class, especially with Stormcall + Drooping

Kunai slots: 3 > 4

Stormcall Kunai: proc chance 3% > 1%, slots 3 > 2

Flame Tongue: proc chance 3% > 2%, slots 3 > 2

Drooping proc chance 5% > 3%

Knights Glory: removed agi bonus (was doing a bit too much)

Master Weapons: gets full bonuses without refines

Cactus King Card: Grants Counter Lv1 (Shield) > Grants Endure effect (Shoes).



Summoner

The goal was to buff up other summons as Angel was superior in every way

Summon Damage: 150% > 125%

Summon Damage Taken: 40% > 50%

Angel stats tweaked: 30vit/45int > 30vit/int/dex

Wolf stats tweaked: 45str + 30agi/luk > 45str + 25vit/agi/luk

Wolf bash replaced with bloodlust (25% leech chance / 10% leech amount)

Cat stats tweaked: 25str/agi/int > 30str/agi/vit/int

Cactus stats tweaked: 30str/45vit > 45str/vit

Cactus block buff fixed (30% block)



Shinobi

Shinobi was a bit too good at everything (damage, survival)

Max 3 clones

Clones damage: 20% > 25%

Clones no longer cause flinch

Release buffs: 3% > 2%



Wizard

The goal was to make Wizard smoother to play and let them use their elements for elemental advantage instead of stuck on Soak/Stone buffs. Also make CL less oppressive

Removed Soak/Stone

Wizard skill cast times: 12s > 10s

Chain Lightning cast time: 7s > 5s

Thunderstorm cast time: 7s > 5s

Freezing Field: 50% > 60%

Tempest: 50% > 60%

Meteor: 200% > 300%

Reduced Chain Lightning chain range: 15 > 10