3 October 2025 Build 20242258 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Localization

■ Activated all previous languages again
■ Added more translations "czech" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "dutch" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "finnish" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "french" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "german" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "hungarian" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "italien" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "norwegian" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "polish" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "portuguese" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "russian" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "spanish" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "swedish" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "turkish" for tutorials
■ Added more translations "ukrainian" for tutorials

Help

■ Added some missing help inputs

Activated

■ Activated vehicle "pickup03" to customize color at workshop

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with vehicles can fall through the map at scrap yard on basket area if player goes away
■ Fixed error with detect gold at scrap yard
■ Fixed error with help inputs sometimes not update
■ Fixed error with not delete item marker if player leave the area without paid
■ Fixed error with get wrong basket area price at monitor if buy or sell not all items
■ Fixed error with can get free fuel
■ Fixed error with can not use select all button at npc
■ Fixed error with can not sell vehicle "pickup04" at scrap yard for $0
■ Fixed error with show multiple items if switch items on quick slot
■ Fixed error with can sometimes not dig because the last focus was not cleared
■ Fixed error with loose gold while smelting
■ Fixed error with not detect all attached gold in item "meltingcrucible01" while smelting
■ Fixed error with not detect all attached gold in item "meltingcrucible02" while smelting

Savegame

■ Added variable "walk mode" to the savegame to remember the last walk mode
■ Added variable "player sell fuel" to the savegame to load the fuel, if player not get paid at npc, but already filled the fuel in the tank at the gas station

What's planned for Next Updates?

■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots





Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter


We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

