Patch Notes Client Version: 4.2.0 MINOR
Release Date: Oct 03 2025
UPDATE NOTICE
The client’s Local Repository Cache (LRC) was cleared and a new asset repository was deployed. Your first login after updating may take longer than usual while assets are re-cached.
HeroGhost Updates – Stability & Refactor Patch
This update is primarily focused on stability improvements, technical refinements, and core bug fixes across both client and gameplay systems. The goal of this release is to deliver a smoother gameplay experience, minimize client-side disruptions, and establish a more robust architectural baseline for upcoming feature expansions.
System & Client Refactors
Quest Interface Rework: Quest windows have been structurally reorganized. Descriptions are now prioritized at the top for clarity, while associated rewards are displayed in the lower section for easier navigation.
Loading Screen Optimization: Screen scaling inconsistencies that previously resulted in partial display issues have been corrected. Loading operations are now optimized by approximately 87%, significantly reducing wait times.
Client Log Handling: Remote logging inconsistencies, memory allocation faults, and ServiceDirectory errors have been systematically refactored, strengthening the stability of the client runtime.
Combat Visuals: Excessive camera shake effects previously linked to class combo chains (excluding Dorhan) have been removed, ensuring a less intrusive and more balanced combat visual experience.
Currency Display in Upgrade Window: Required gold amounts for item upgrades are now presented in a cleaner, standardized numeric format, eliminating ambiguity.
Camera Adjustments: Maximum zoom-out distance has been decreased to 4 units, providing players with improved environmental visibility.
Map Visual Enhancements: Global environment lighting on the Lost Empire map has been recalibrated, improving readability and navigation.
Combat Timing Adjustments: Global combo cooldown reduced from 0.8ms to 0.5ms, creating a more responsive combat flow.
Dorhan Balancing: Mana requirements for early-level Dorhan abilities have been revised to better reflect class progression and reduce entry-level difficulty.
Core Fixes
Character Gender Switching: A critical crash triggered during gender change has been resolved.
Event Calendar: Fixed an issue where event descriptions failed to render; also start and end dates now display correctly.
Combat Animations:
Fixed animation breakage during automated monster attacks.
Corrected missing visualizations of other players’ attack animations.
Zone-Specific Fixes:
Land of the Dead (Section 2): Fixed a faulty trigger causing infinite teleport loops.
Lost Empire: Corrected erroneous 100% drop rates for quest items.
Tredrik Bones, Panther Ear, Scorpion Poison, Venus Flytrap Leaf and Raptor Teeth,
Lost Empire: General visual and environmental refinements applied.
Experience & Effects: Hero Experience visual effects now trigger consistently upon enemy defeat.
Mount Interaction: Fixed potion usability issues after dismounting; fixed gender change malfunction while mounted; fixed equipment display inconsistencies when mounts were equipped.
Inventory & Storage:
Fixed conflicts between active longer-duration storage expansions and newly applied shorter-duration expansions.
Fixed similar issues affecting inventory expansions.
Character Orientation: Character models no longer auto-rotate when right-click targeting an enemy.
Loot Handling:
Fixed loot assignment errors incorrectly displaying “This loot does not belong to you.”
Corrected animation interruptions when looting during combat.
Death & Resurrection:
Fixed incorrect resurrection animation triggers while on the death screen.
Fixed skill bar bug where reset abilities remained usable despite not being owned.
Feature Enhancements
Character Creation Controls: Character selection scene has been modernized—gender switching via Up/Down arrows, and class cycling via Left/Right arrows.
Maintenance Announcements: The server now issues automated maintenance broadcasts. During maintenance periods, access to bosses, dungeon runs, and selected region spawners will be suspended.
Gameplay & Content Changes
Wu-Zhein: Unintended drop of the gender change item has been removed.
Tutorial Island:
Orc and Wild Black Wolf loot tables restructured for progression consistency.
Ambient sound design and atmosphere updated for a more immersive onboarding experience.
Newly Added
Loading Screen Expansion: Additional zone-specific artwork and hint text have been introduced to improve immersion during transitions.
📌 Summary:
This update delivers a comprehensive correction layer, targeting long-standing client issues, refactoring key UI and system behaviors, and resolving multiple gameplay inconsistencies. With this patch, HeroGhost establishes a stable technical framework, paving the way for upcoming content expansions and major feature updates.
Let us know your feedback and bug reports using the launcher tab!
Thanks!
