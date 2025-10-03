Patch Notes Client Version: 4.2.0 MINOR

Release Date: Oct 03 2025

The client’s Local Repository Cache (LRC) was cleared and a new asset repository was deployed. Your first login after updating may take longer than usual while assets are re-cached.

This update is primarily focused on stability improvements, technical refinements, and core bug fixes across both client and gameplay systems. The goal of this release is to deliver a smoother gameplay experience, minimize client-side disruptions, and establish a more robust architectural baseline for upcoming feature expansions.

Quest Interface Rework: Quest windows have been structurally reorganized. Descriptions are now prioritized at the top for clarity, while associated rewards are displayed in the lower section for easier navigation.

Loading Screen Optimization: Screen scaling inconsistencies that previously resulted in partial display issues have been corrected. Loading operations are now optimized by approximately 87%, significantly reducing wait times.

Client Log Handling: Remote logging inconsistencies, memory allocation faults, and ServiceDirectory errors have been systematically refactored, strengthening the stability of the client runtime.

Combat Visuals: Excessive camera shake effects previously linked to class combo chains (excluding Dorhan) have been removed, ensuring a less intrusive and more balanced combat visual experience.

Currency Display in Upgrade Window: Required gold amounts for item upgrades are now presented in a cleaner, standardized numeric format, eliminating ambiguity.

Camera Adjustments: Maximum zoom-out distance has been decreased to 4 units, providing players with improved environmental visibility.

Map Visual Enhancements: Global environment lighting on the Lost Empire map has been recalibrated, improving readability and navigation.

Combat Timing Adjustments: Global combo cooldown reduced from 0.8ms to 0.5ms, creating a more responsive combat flow.