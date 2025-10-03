Hey everyone,

We are aware of an issue affecting Unity Engine regarding a security flaw they found in their system and communicated to us promptly.

We want to assure you that no users have been at risk in any of our games, since all Dealer's Life are singleplayer experience, and that we have just posted a fix to all the titles solving the problem.

We recommend you to promptly download the hotfix and update your Windows Defender.

More details on the vulnerability found by Unity: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Thank you for your support, as always.

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment