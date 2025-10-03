A security vulnerability has been reported in Unity, which is used in the development of this game.
I have released an updated version with the official security patch applied, and I strongly recommend updating to this version.
No impact on users has been confirmed at this time.
For more details, please refer to the official Unity website.
[Important] Response to Unity Security Vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
