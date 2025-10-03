 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20242115 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A security vulnerability has been reported in Unity, which is used in the development of this game.
I have released an updated version with the official security patch applied, and I strongly recommend updating to this version.

No impact on users has been confirmed at this time.
For more details, please refer to the official Unity website.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link