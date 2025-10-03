

Updated to latest version of Unity to address known vulnerability.



Fixed bug that caused some save files to become corrupt after adjusting audio settings.



Added options for windowed mode and alternative resolutions to the settings menu.



Hi anyone! Another small update for BACKFIRE. Here's what has changed:There's a known issue in this build with the native Linux/SteamOS version: when you change screen resolution or switch to or from windowed mode frames will drop when taking damage during gameplay. Restarting the application fixes this issue. This issue has not been observed on the Windows version of BACKFIRE.Thanks for playing. Please keep reporting any bugs you find, and I'll catch you next time.