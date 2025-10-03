- Bone nest is now part of the Arsenal of abilities.

- Fixed a bug where secondary explosion of Nucleic Javelin didn't use the stats of the design.

- Added a system so if you delete a progression related item you will recover next time you start the game. For example, Jun Design.

- Added an option to destroy Proto-genes in the main menu.

- Added more tooltips in Genetic Designs and Assembler

- Improved the UI/UX of Assembler when build new Proto-genes

- Changed the cost of Assembler operations to 1, 3, 6, 12 and 24.

- Made the training level (from menu) a bit cleaner.

- Balanced some range weapons energy optimization.

- Reduced Quake deflesher base AOE.

- Increased Quake deflesher time of effect.

- Range weapons are better fed with stats such as metallic penetration, armor damage and skin damage.

- All damage numbers in weapon stats are now multiplied by 100 to match HUD numbers.

- Fixed a crash when dying on Basecamp

- New training room in LYMBIC basement to test faster weapons and abilities

- Some NPCs have a first pass of navigation and stop on conversation

- Fixed some bugs related to UI

- NPCs with no progression related conversation will stop showing an icon after having that progression update.

- Some layout adjustments