- Bone nest is now part of the Arsenal of abilities.
- Fixed a bug where secondary explosion of Nucleic Javelin didn't use the stats of the design.
- Added a system so if you delete a progression related item you will recover next time you start the game. For example, Jun Design.
- Added an option to destroy Proto-genes in the main menu.
- Added more tooltips in Genetic Designs and Assembler
- Improved the UI/UX of Assembler when build new Proto-genes
- Changed the cost of Assembler operations to 1, 3, 6, 12 and 24.
- Made the training level (from menu) a bit cleaner.
- Balanced some range weapons energy optimization.
- Reduced Quake deflesher base AOE.
- Increased Quake deflesher time of effect.
- Range weapons are better fed with stats such as metallic penetration, armor damage and skin damage.
- All damage numbers in weapon stats are now multiplied by 100 to match HUD numbers.
- Fixed a crash when dying on Basecamp
- New training room in LYMBIC basement to test faster weapons and abilities
- Some NPCs have a first pass of navigation and stop on conversation
- Fixed some bugs related to UI
- NPCs with no progression related conversation will stop showing an icon after having that progression update.
- Some layout adjustments
