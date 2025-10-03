 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20241926 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated to plug a vulnerability in the Unity game engine (CVE-2025-59489).
  • Arrow towers show a more prominent RELOAD reminder until you've reloaded your first arrow tower.
  • Improved mouse controls! Left click moves, right click attacks and reloads/rotates projectile towers, middle button opens the tower build menu.

Changed files in this update

