- Updated to plug a vulnerability in the Unity game engine (CVE-2025-59489).
- Arrow towers show a more prominent RELOAD reminder until you've reloaded your first arrow tower.
- Improved mouse controls! Left click moves, right click attacks and reloads/rotates projectile towers, middle button opens the tower build menu.
Update Notes for October 3, 2025
