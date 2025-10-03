Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.252. This update continues the work started with the previous patch, focusing on the Zanion environments and related quests, and introduces other important fixes.

What’s Changed

New Zanion Nests in The Core

We’ve expanded the new Zanion nests by placing them in different areas of The Core system, adding plenty of Zanion enemies and items to discover and collect.

New Quests

Three new quests are now available: Deadly Biology - 2, Deadly Biology - 3, and Deep Cleaning, all linked to the new Zanion nests. You can pick them up in The Core region.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the quest marker and infopanel to disappear during the main quest The Power You Need , after fighting J.

Fixed a bug that auto-tracked the side quest Debt of Pain in The Core.



Looking Ahead

We are building new areas to increase variety and exploration in Neterun, this time with a focus on raider-themed zones, along with performance optimization and continued bug fixing. Keep sharing your feedback on our Discord and help us shape the Raiders’ journey!