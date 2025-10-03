 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20241905 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.252. This update continues the work started with the previous patch, focusing on the Zanion environments and related quests, and introduces other important fixes.

What’s Changed

  • New Zanion Nests in The Core
    We’ve expanded the new Zanion nests by placing them in different areas of The Core system, adding plenty of Zanion enemies and items to discover and collect.

  • New Quests
    Three new quests are now available: Deadly Biology - 2, Deadly Biology - 3, and Deep Cleaning, all linked to the new Zanion nests. You can pick them up in The Core region.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the quest marker and infopanel to disappear during the main quest The Power You Need, after fighting J.

  • Fixed a bug that auto-tracked the side quest Debt of Pain in The Core.

Looking Ahead

We are building new areas to increase variety and exploration in Neterun, this time with a focus on raider-themed zones, along with performance optimization and continued bug fixing. Keep sharing your feedback on our Discord and help us shape the Raiders’ journey!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2513491
