Version 0.2.0 Patch Notes

This marks one of our biggest updates yet the HUB has been completely reworked! From layout and camera angles to interactive elements and progression displays, the core of your between-run experience has been rebuilt from the ground up.

Below are all the updates included in Version 0.2.0:

New Features

The HUB has been completely redesigned with an entirely new look and atmosphere!

The character selection screen has been rebuilt with new visuals and functionality.

Boss reward aquariums have been added! After defeating a boss, you’ll now see its skull appear inside an aquarium in the HUB.

A brand-new Challenge Box Tower has been added and it visually evolves as your challenge level increases!

The Skill Selection screen now includes new VFX and allows you to preview your currently owned skills .

The HUB features new camera angles, new props, updated animations, and enhanced visual effects to bring it to life.

Changes

Enemy wave balance in Nexarion Way and Cosmic Greenway has been adjusted; difficulty has been reduced slightly.

Keyword color coding (Attack, Skill, Mate, Dash, Trigger, Rarities) has been added across all languages.

Enemy behavior has been improved for more natural and varied combat flow

Item drop rates have been increased. You’ll now find more loot overall, and Weapons and Armors will drop more frequently.

Bug Fixes