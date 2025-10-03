Version 0.2.0 Patch Notes
This marks one of our biggest updates yet the HUB has been completely reworked! From layout and camera angles to interactive elements and progression displays, the core of your between-run experience has been rebuilt from the ground up.
Below are all the updates included in Version 0.2.0:
New Features
The HUB has been completely redesigned with an entirely new look and atmosphere!
The character selection screen has been rebuilt with new visuals and functionality.
Boss reward aquariums have been added! After defeating a boss, you’ll now see its skull appear inside an aquarium in the HUB.
A brand-new Challenge Box Tower has been added and it visually evolves as your challenge level increases!
The Skill Selection screen now includes new VFX and allows you to preview your currently owned skills.
The HUB features new camera angles, new props, updated animations, and enhanced visual effects to bring it to life.
Changes
Enemy wave balance in Nexarion Way and Cosmic Greenway has been adjusted; difficulty has been reduced slightly.
Keyword color coding (Attack, Skill, Mate, Dash, Trigger, Rarities) has been added across all languages.
Enemy behavior has been improved for more natural and varied combat flow
Item drop rates have been increased. You’ll now find more loot overall, and Weapons and Armors will drop more frequently.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Hammathor and Velrath were unable to attack the player when standing behind them.
Fixed an issue where some stats appeared twice in the Skill Selection and TAB UI screens.
Fixed a bug that allowed players to take items from the Smuggler Ship for free.
Fixed an issue where the dash animation would break during dashing.
Fixed an issue where audio would still play even when the master volume was set to 0.
Fixed a bug that caused some enemies to not attack or take damage.
Fixed an issue where the character would sometimes not die even at 0 HP.
Fixed a bug where enemy projectiles could not be destroyed by basic attacks.
Fixed an issue where ranged enemies in Cosmic Greenway would leave projectiles on the ground after death.
We’re incredibly excited to share this milestone update with you, and we’re just getting started. More environments, features, and challenges are on the way. Thank you for shaping Ketz with us.
— The Ketz: Galactic Overlords Team
