3 October 2025 Build 20241851 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

"Wow another update so fast?" Yeah I'm surprised myself, wasn't planning on dropping it now but Unity announced this morning that more or less everyone had to update their games. Not going to dive into boring details but here we are.

Some things I found while working on the last parts of the Switch port is now coming into the game on Steam.

Changes / Fixes

  • Added Korean language!

  • Viewing settings in other languages should now look better (keeping it all on the same row if the words are too long)

  • Fixed a ground piece that was in the wrong layer (probably not a risk of falling through but still)

  • Fixed a rare bug when changing language and going back to the stats screen, "teleport to hub" prompt would sometimes not use the new language.

  • Smaller bugs that occurred when resetting settings to default.

  • When deleting a save, the controller would vibrate on the highest setting for 1 second (my bad, it was a debug purpose that slipped through)

Whenever I patch PaperKlay and I spend time playing the game I get very happy. I'm glad that I'm looking at PaperKlay with joy. Grateful that people are enjoying it as well. Been seeing some people talk online which is appreciated and helps a ton!

- Kevin

