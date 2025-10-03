Added
Added completely overhauled data system for A Taste of Greece, reducing load times by 95% in some cases! (mid-tier computers seem to benefit more from this)
Option to change Q & E Rotation Keybinds
Fixed
Fixed a lighting issue that caused certain floors to appear darker than intended in Olive Plaza
Fixed an issue that was save your truck data upon loading, overwriting any missing objects
Fixed an error caused by the new Scene Loading system
Reduced the change of passive AI getting stuck near the fountain at Olive Plaza
Potentially fixed an issue that would cause gifts to fall through the floor at Olive Plaza
Changed
Upgraded Unity Engine version for Enhanced Security
Changed files in this update