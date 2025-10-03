 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20241814 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added completely overhauled data system for A Taste of Greece, reducing load times by 95% in some cases! (mid-tier computers seem to benefit more from this)

  • Option to change Q & E Rotation Keybinds

Fixed

  • Fixed a lighting issue that caused certain floors to appear darker than intended in Olive Plaza

  • Fixed an issue that was save your truck data upon loading, overwriting any missing objects

  • Fixed an error caused by the new Scene Loading system

  • Reduced the change of passive AI getting stuck near the fountain at Olive Plaza

  • Potentially fixed an issue that would cause gifts to fall through the floor at Olive Plaza

Changed

  • Upgraded Unity Engine version for Enhanced Security

Open link