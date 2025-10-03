Added completely overhauled data system for A Taste of Greece, reducing load times by 95% in some cases! (mid-tier computers seem to benefit more from this)

Fixed a lighting issue that caused certain floors to appear darker than intended in Olive Plaza

Fixed an issue that was save your truck data upon loading, overwriting any missing objects

Fixed an error caused by the new Scene Loading system

Reduced the change of passive AI getting stuck near the fountain at Olive Plaza