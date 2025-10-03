Here's another quick patch addressing an important objective tracking bug.

Every Day We Review

Reviews are important at every stage of Early Access, and in our efforts to bring you the best experience possible, we'd appreciate it immensely if you took the time to throw in even a word showing what you think of the game.

0.8.0.1 Changelog

Gameplay

Fix for bullets spraying outside of reticle.

Fix for explosion audio not playing.

Stability

Crash fixes

