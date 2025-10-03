 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20241740 Edited 3 October 2025 – 15:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Unity to fix security vulnerability.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition 32-bit Depot 1412981
  • Loading history…
macOS Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition Depot MacOS Depot 1412982
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition 64-bit Depot 1412983
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1412984
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link