 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20241690 Edited 3 October 2025 – 15:52:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Nothing to see here, please disperse.

This patch is just to fix a security vulnerability that was recently discovered in the Unity engine: Read more

According to Unity, there is no evidence that the vulnerability was ever used maliciously, and with this update it is now fixed (for Widget Inc. at least).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3184111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link