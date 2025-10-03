Nothing to see here, please disperse.
This patch is just to fix a security vulnerability that was recently discovered in the Unity engine: Read more
According to Unity, there is no evidence that the vulnerability was ever used maliciously, and with this update it is now fixed (for Widget Inc. at least).
Patch 1.3.2.1 (Unity vulnerability patch)
