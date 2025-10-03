 Skip to content
3 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the shader light leak bug during the construction animation of the specialty shop.
  • Fixed the bug where aquarium ticket sales were not counted in the total income.
  • Fixed several other bugs.
  • Updated with a new scene – Community.
  • Added 4 new community buildings: School, Clinic, Community Center, and Community Canteen.
  • Reworked the 4 different tiers of villager housing.
  • Added several decorative items in the community.
  • Added 4 new villager professions: Teacher, Doctor, Community Center Manager, and Canteen Manager.
  • Players can freely layout, build, expand, and beautify the community in the new version.
  • Players can visually manage all recruited villagers and adjust parameters such as housing tiers in the new community.
  • Added about 30 new villager talents.
  • Added beach-related player talents.
  • Added community-related player talents.
  • Changed the layout of some old talents.
  • Added 4 new villager profession categories in the handbook.
  • Old save files can switch to the new community by clicking "Confirm" in the pop-up window that appears when entering a new day.
  • New save files will automatically use the new community.

