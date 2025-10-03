- Fixed the shader light leak bug during the construction animation of the specialty shop.
- Fixed the bug where aquarium ticket sales were not counted in the total income.
- Fixed several other bugs.
- Updated with a new scene – Community.
- Added 4 new community buildings: School, Clinic, Community Center, and Community Canteen.
- Reworked the 4 different tiers of villager housing.
- Added several decorative items in the community.
- Added 4 new villager professions: Teacher, Doctor, Community Center Manager, and Canteen Manager.
- Players can freely layout, build, expand, and beautify the community in the new version.
- Players can visually manage all recruited villagers and adjust parameters such as housing tiers in the new community.
- Added about 30 new villager talents.
- Added beach-related player talents.
- Added community-related player talents.
- Changed the layout of some old talents.
- Added 4 new villager profession categories in the handbook.
- Old save files can switch to the new community by clicking "Confirm" in the pop-up window that appears when entering a new day.
- New save files will automatically use the new community.
