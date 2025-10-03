 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20241645
  • We updated our Unity engine to include the latest security fix. This prevents a rare potential exploit, which has not been reported to occur yet.

  • Major improvements to the performance of enemy movement logic. While enemies should move and behave mostly the same, they will now consume less processing power to achieve the same results.

  • Enemies in the Arsenal (Practice Room, Free Mode, accessible via the Architect Chamber) now have some chance to spawn as elite variants.

  • Fixed an issue where the sound for certain traps and the slime boss was not playing as intended in some cases.

  • Fixed typos in some item descriptions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2292061
