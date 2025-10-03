We updated our Unity engine to include the latest security fix. This prevents a rare potential exploit, which has not been reported to occur yet.

Major improvements to the performance of enemy movement logic. While enemies should move and behave mostly the same, they will now consume less processing power to achieve the same results.

Enemies in the Arsenal (Practice Room, Free Mode, accessible via the Architect Chamber) now have some chance to spawn as elite variants.

Fixed an issue where the sound for certain traps and the slime boss was not playing as intended in some cases.