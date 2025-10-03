 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20241615 Edited 3 October 2025 – 15:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Team Infinity.
OVER ROAD has been updated to version 2.0.2.
For comfortable play, please be sure to update on Steam before playing.

Changes:
- Game engine has been updated. (Unity Security Patches: CVE-2025-59489)
- (Android) The minimum required Android version has changed (10 -> 12).
- Bug fixes.

* Updates on iOS (iPadOS) and Android OS may be delayed.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3190911
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3190912
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3190913
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link