Hello, this is Team Infinity.
OVER ROAD has been updated to version 2.0.2.
For comfortable play, please be sure to update on Steam before playing.
Changes:
- Game engine has been updated. (Unity Security Patches: CVE-2025-59489)
- (Android) The minimum required Android version has changed (10 -> 12).
- Bug fixes.
* Updates on iOS (iPadOS) and Android OS may be delayed.
Thank you.
v2.0.2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
