Hello, this is Team Infinity.

OVER ROAD has been updated to version 2.0.2.

For comfortable play, please be sure to update on Steam before playing.



Changes:

- Game engine has been updated. (Unity Security Patches: CVE-2025-59489)

- (Android) The minimum required Android version has changed (10 -> 12).

- Bug fixes.



* Updates on iOS (iPadOS) and Android OS may be delayed.



Thank you.