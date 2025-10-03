In the game engine used for b 2 an issue was found (CVE-2025-59489).



This update patches that issue.



The issue allows a 3rd party application installed on your system to use an application built with the Unity game engine to run code on behalf of the application built with the Unity game engine.



Assessment: b 2 does not require elevated privileges. As such, a 3rd party application cannot do anything more than it already can do when b 2 is installed.



Note: always be wary when software starts you haven't initiated starting yourself.