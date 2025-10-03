 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20241531 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, happy Friday! We all knew there was gonna be a Hotfix so let's get to it ->





  • Fixed the issue where Sentries were stuck in place on POIs.
  • Fixed the issue where BB restrictions around prefarbs was too strict.
  • Fixed the issue where applying AB bunker server settings was not active on server restart.
  • Fixed patterns not being applied to other prisoners when painting bb elements



  • Adjusted difficulty levels for Sandbox mode.


Additional notes:
  • Disabled window light shading for hair until we resolve issues with it.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link