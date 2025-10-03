Hello everyone, happy Friday! We all knew there was gonna be a Hotfix so let's get to it ->
- Fixed the issue where Sentries were stuck in place on POIs.
- Fixed the issue where BB restrictions around prefarbs was too strict.
- Fixed the issue where applying AB bunker server settings was not active on server restart.
- Fixed patterns not being applied to other prisoners when painting bb elements
- Adjusted difficulty levels for Sandbox mode.
Additional notes:
- Disabled window light shading for hair until we resolve issues with it.
Changed files in this update