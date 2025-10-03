Small patch to address the Unity security vulnerability reported here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
TL;DR: All files created by Unity since 2017 have a security vulnerability, but it can be patched with an update so I patched it and here's the update. Cheers! :)
Unity engine security vulnerability patch
Update notes via Steam Community
