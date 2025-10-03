Today, Unity notified developers about a security issue with all Unity apps, advising developers to update their apps for PC and Android. This game has now successfully been updated with the new secuirty patch fixed! :)
I am in the process of updating all affected Valorware apps - Thank you!
Unity Security Issue Fix
