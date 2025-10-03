Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered



Changelog

Technical

Hello everyone!Today I'm releasing a small patch to Baldi's Basics Plus that address the recently discovered security vulnerability that exists in applications built with versions 2017.1 and later of the Unity engine (Not including the now patched versions). This includes Baldi's Basics Plus, which was made with Unity 2020.3.38f.Don't worry, there's no need to panic! There's currently no evidence of this vulnerability being exploited, and safeguards against this vulnerability have already been implemented by certain parties, such as Microsoft via Windows Defender. As always, please be sure you keep all software, including your operating system, up-to-date with the latest security updates and exercise caution when downloading files online.As for the applications themselves, such as Baldi's Basics Plus, Unity has rolled out fixes for the security vulnerability which developers can now apply to their titles. The version 0.12.2 update applies the fix to Baldi's Basics Plus. Previous versions of the game will, of course, remain vulnerable, so please take caution if you want to downgrade it to a previous version!I will also be updating the following titles with a fix for the vulnerability in the near future:Please be sure to update these games as updates roll out.Aside from addressing the security vulnerability, this update has no notable changes (Some technical changes were made but they should not affect game behavior in any way). I have been busy working on the Baldi's Basics Plus 1.0 horizontal slice and have not addressed any issues since the release of version 0.12.1. However, fixing this security vulnerability required me to update the Unity Editor I use from version 2020.3.38f to 2020.3.49f. I remained on 2020.3.38f for many years due to concerns about a potential performance issue in later versions of Unity 2020.3. It is possible that, due to upgrading the editor version, there may be unintentional performance or behavior changes. My testing does not immediately show any changes, but If anyone notices any demonstrable changes in performance in Baldi's Basics Plus version 0.12.2 compared to version 0.12.1, please let me know. Please keep in mind shaders may need to recompile, in which case you may notice some initial dips in performance which will resolve after playing for a bit, so keep that in mind. Of course, please report any new bugs that may crop up as well!That's all for now. I hope you all enjoy playing Baldi's Basics Plus knowing this vulnerability has been fixed!